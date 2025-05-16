CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in Chelmsford Friday morning killed a driver and sent a passenger to the hospital for treatment.

The car crashed into the median on Route 495 at around 3 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene; his sister, the passenger in the hospital, was picked up from UMass Amherst.Polc

State police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



