CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in Chelmsford Friday morning killed a driver and sent a passenger to the hospital for treatment.

The car crashed into the median on Route 495 at around 3 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene; his sister, the passenger in the hospital, was picked up from UMass Amherst.Polc

State police are investigating.

