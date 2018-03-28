Chelmsford family says bear killed their chickens

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A family in Chelmsford said a large animal, possibly a bear, raided their chicken coop over night, killing several of the animals.

Emily Thoren said seven of her chickens were eaten and one survived. She said she and her daughters did not hear anything overnight but when they woke up Wednesday, they found the coop destroyed and the yard covered in feathers. She also found blood and bear paw prints in the snow.

The family reported the incident to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. For now, their one surviving chicken is being kept safe in the garage.

