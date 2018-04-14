CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Chelmsford Public Schools has been approved to extend its school day in order to meet the state’s 180-day requirement after the “extortionate amount” of canceled days this winter.

The commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the schools to extend their day by 35 minutes, according to a letter sent home to parents. The school committee also approved the decision.

The extension will begin on April 23 and end on June 22. The new school dismissal times are:

Elementary School – 3:53 p.m.

Middle School – 3:15 p.m.

High School – 2:27 p.m.

Chelmsford Integrated Preschool (CHIPS) Half Day Morning – 11:00 a.m.

CHIPS Half Day Afternoon – 2:45 p.m.

CHIPS Full-Day – 2:05 p.m.

The last day of school, June 22, will be a half day for students.

