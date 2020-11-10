LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in the head in Lowell on Friday.

Officers responding to Lowell General Hospital — Saints Campus for a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head learned that the shooting occurred on Moore Street just before the victim went to the hospital, according to Lowell police.

An investigation revealed that Edwin Rodriguez, 21, as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

With the assistance of Chelmsford police, Lowell police took Rodriquez into custody at his residence.

He is facing armed assault with intent to murder and other firearms charges.

