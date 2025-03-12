CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford police lieutenant was indicted by a grand jury, accused of tampering with police reports and intimidating a witness.

The Middlesex DA’s office said the lieutenant ordered an officer to let a man go who was arrested for driving under the influence.

That man, arrested last March, told police he was employed by the Suffolk County Sherriff’s office.

He was let go with only a marked lanes citation.

Chelmsford police said the lieutenant has been on leave since December.

