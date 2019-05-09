Chelmsford police arrest armed home invasion suspect after foot chase

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he broke into a house in Chelmsford on Friday while armed with a handgun and assaulted a resident.

Officers responding to a report of people screaming in a home on Tyngsboro Road about 10:45 a.m. learned that the suspect was running toward Tyngsborough and may be in possession of a loaded handgun, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect, Cedric Edwards, 45, of Dorchester, was arrested.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, a Chelmsford K-9 led officers to a fully loaded handgun in the area where Edwards was arrested.

A preliminary investigation suggests Edwards forced his way into the victim’s apartment at gunpoint before assaulting him.

The victim and Edwards knew each other, police said.

Edwards was arrested on charges of armed home invasion, armed assault on a dwelling, assault and battery, strangulation, commission of a felony while armed, illegal possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of a rapid heart rate after his arrest.

In a statement, Spinney said, “This was a violent and unprovoked assault, and I want to commend the officers who confronted this dangerous suspect and safely took him into custody. We are confident that there is no threat to the community as a whole.”

