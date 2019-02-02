Chelmsford police arrest man accused of exposing himself inside Walmart

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford man was arrested after exposing himself in a Walmart in Chelmsford on Friday night.

Jonathan J. Wentzell, 29, allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the aisle of the store around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police responding to 66 Parkhurst Rd. were told the suspect fled into the parking lot before officers arrived on scene.

Police say the public’s assistance helped to identify Wentzell as the suspect in the surveillance photo.

Police arrested Wentzell at the Starbucks at 101 Drum Hill Rd. about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Wentzell is being held without bail at the Chelmsford Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)