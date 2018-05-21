Chelmsford police arrest suspect in church break-ins

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelmsford police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of church break-ins in the town.

The Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church and the Trinity Lutheran Church, both which are on Old Westford Road, were both burglarized overnight Monday, officials said.

One person was arrested and charged in both break-ins, according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released.

“Fantastic work by our patrol officers, detectives, and a witness,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police did not say what was stolen or if the churches were damaged.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)