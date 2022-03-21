CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelmsford Police Department has added an adorable member to its force and now they’re looking for the public’s help in naming him.

School Resource Officer Dan Sullivan has been selected to partner with the puppy, who will be used to help children in need, provide comfort to people who may be experiencing or have experienced trauma, visit schools and community events and assist in search and rescue efforts, according to the department.

“Canines have long played an important role in law enforcement, and adding a community resource canine to our department will help us continue to build strong relationships with community members while providing a resource to help comfort those facing trauma, or just bring a smile to child’s face at a community gathering,” said Chief Spinney. “I hope everyone in the community helps us think of a perfect name for this new member of our community.”

The police department is looking for the public to help pick the dog’s name by submitting their suggestions online by March 25.

