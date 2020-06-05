Chelmsford police help to detain man for allegedly threatening Boston mayor

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Revere was placed under arrest after police say he was making disturbing threats against Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

Chelmsford officers assisted several law enforcement agencies to take the suspect William Bagnera into custody on Thursday night, officials said.

This after he allegedly made troubling remarks about the mayor on social media.

Video allegedly shows the suspect in a rant filled with expletives that are targeting Walsh and other elected officials, including Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Bagnera violated his bail, according to officials.

State and Boston police were also involved in his arrest.

