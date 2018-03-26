Chelmsford police officer rescues family from house fire

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Chelmsford police officer rescued a family early Monday morning when he saw their house was on fire.

Police said Officer Aidan Gillis was on patrol just after 3 a.m. when he saw smoke and smelled something burning. Gillis saw the smoke was coming from a planter attached to a nearby house.

Police said Gillis called 911 and woke up the family inside by knocking on the door. Homeowner Tricia McConville said she came downstairs and when she opened the door, Gillis told her to get out of the house because something was burning.

Gillis managed to extinguish the fire in the planter before firefighters arrived. The house sustained minor damage in the fire and no one was hurt.

“This must be a miracle. Without him, my house would have gone up in flames,” said McConville.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said Gillis will be nominated for an award next month because of his actions.

