Chelmsford police officials are crediting two officers with helping to evacuate residents from a burning multi-family home early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported fire at 164-166 Mill Road around 3 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the structure, according to Police Chief Colin Spence.

When they realized that some of the residents hadn’t evacuated, Officers Christopher Chipchak and Christopher Robinson entered the house and safely evacuated the remaining family members.

There were no reported injuries.

In a statement, Spence said, “I would like to commend Officers Chris Chipchak and Christopher Robinson for their exceptional efforts during this challenging situation. Their quick and effective response played a crucial role in evacuating a family, including young children, to safety.”

