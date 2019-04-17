Chelmsford police searching for missing man

Chelmsford police are turning to the public to help locate a man last seen Wednesday morning.
Thomas O’Donoghue, who also goes by Frank, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen at 10 a.m. when he left his home to run a few errands.
At the time, he was wearing tan pants, a gray zip shirt, a tan golf jacket, and glasses.
He left his home operating a red 2000 Toyota Echo (MA 9SA975).
Anyone with information is urged to call Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521.