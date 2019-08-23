Chelmsford police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford are turning to the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Illyana Buford was last seen leaving her home around 9:30 p.m., according to the Chelmsford Police Department.
Buford is said to have ties to Framingham.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-256-2521.
