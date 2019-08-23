Chelmsford police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford are turning to the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Illyana Buford was last seen leaving her home around 9:30 p.m., according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Buford is said to have ties to Framingham.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-256-2521.

PLEASE SHARE! Chelmsford PD attempting to locate Illyana Buford, 14 year old female who left her home on Wednesday 8/21/19 at 9:30pm. Illyana has ties to Framingham, MA. Please call (978) 256-2521 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Illyana. pic.twitter.com/aOqxoOH8cx — Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) August 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)