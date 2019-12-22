Chelmsford police seek help in search for missing woman

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelmsford police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Susan Willard, 54, was last seen about 8 a.m. Friday on Kennedy Drive, according to a statement issued Sunday by Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds with blonde hair.

She may be wearing a dark blue or black winter coat with a hood and may appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford Police Department at 978-256-2521.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)