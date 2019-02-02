Chelmsford police seek help to identify man accused of exposing himself inside Walmart

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman inside a Walmart in Chelmsford on Friday night.

Police responding to 66 Parkhurst Rd. about 8:30 p.m. say the suspect, who allegedly exposed himself to a female customer in an aisle, fled into the parking lot before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot, 11-inch white male in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, hat, flannel pajama pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521. Tips can remain anonymous.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)