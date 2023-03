CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford is caring for a baby porcupine named Sammy.

Sammy was born at the facility and recently became popular for a video of her squealing while being cleaned.

Porcupines are known to be very vocal animals and can be drama queens, according to rescuers.

