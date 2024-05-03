CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea apartment was evacuated Thursday night after carbon monoxide detectors went off, officials said.

The Chelsea Fire Department and utilities crews responded to the scene as residents stood out outside on the street.

No injuries were reported as of 11 p.m., and no other information was immediately available.

