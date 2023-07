CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An apartment fire in Chelsea displaced three people early Saturday morning, crews said.

The fire at 330 Washington Avenue was confined to one room and was caused by an electric skateboard catching on fire.

The scene was cleared by 4 a.m. Saturday, and no one was injured.

