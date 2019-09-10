Chelsea bank robbery suspect pulled off MBTA bus, placed under arrest

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 66-year-old Boston man who police say robbed a bank in Chelsea was arrested hours later on a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority bus, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at TD Bank at 457 Broadway around 4:45 p.m. were given the suspect’s description and shown the direction he fled in.

That led officers to take Robert Rezendez off of an MBTA bus on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Rezendez was arrested without incident, police said.

Money and “other evidence” was allegedly recovered from his home.

He is due to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

