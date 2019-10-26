Chelsea cab driver recalls fighting off pistol-whip attack, jumping from moving car

A Chelsea cab driver says he’s thinking about a new line of work after two men robbed and pistol-whipped him after getting in his taxi Thursday.

Francisco Tejada said he picked up two young men in Bellingham Square who told him to go to Lynn and Essex streets, but then one grabbed his neck and demanded cash.

“When I said, ‘let go’ and didn’t give him the money, he just started whipping me with a pistol five times in the same spot,” Tejada said, adding he now has two staples in his head because of the attack.

Tejada wrestled with the man and then jumped out of the moving cab, which crashed into a parked pickup truck, he said. The two men took Tejada’s phone and ran away, and Tejada said he hopes they’re caught before they can attack someone else.

“They will do it to somebody else too. I don’t think anybody wants this,” Tejada said.

