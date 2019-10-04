Chelsea car crash leaves car torched, 1 injured

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chelsea that left one man injured, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Eastern Street around 9:20 p.m. found an SUV fully engulfed in flames and a box truck with heavy back end damage, according to Chief Brian Kyes.

Three good Samaritans worked together to pull a 36-year-old Revere man out of the SUV.

Kyes said if it were not for them, the man would have burned to death.

“I went running over and another guy came running up behind me,” Joseph Ronchetti said. “The guy that was inside, the driver, was out. He was bleeding pretty bad and we couldn’t get him out of the truck.” After a few tense moments, Ronchetti said, “Me and a couple of guys were able to pull him out. We brought him over here and all the first responders showed up and did great”

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with face and leg injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was temporarily closed.