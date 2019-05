CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction on the Chelsea Curves is now underway in the Tobin Bridge rehabilitation project.

Route 1 northbound and southbound only have two lanes open in each direction during the day.

Officials say construction could increase travel times for drivers.

The project is expected to take two years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)