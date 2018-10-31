Chelsea elementary school in lockdown amid reports of shots fired

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Chelsea is in lockdown after shots were reportedly fired outside of the building Wednesday, officials said.

Chelsea police say they received a report of shots fired near the Shurtleff School at 99 Hawthorn St.

An investigation is ongoing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

