Chelsea elementary school in lockdown amid reports of shots fired

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Chelsea is in lockdown after shots were reportedly fired outside of the building Wednesday, officials said.
Chelsea police say they received a report of shots fired near the Shurtleff School at 99 Hawthorn St.
An investigation is ongoing.
There were no additional details immediately available.
