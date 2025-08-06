CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Masucci has been placed on leave following his arrest in Nashville, according to sources.

According to police reports, officers were responding to a medical call at 418 Broadway in Nashville when they saw Masucci running out of the bar at that location.

Reports say Masucci pushed an officer away from the patient in question and assumed a fighting stance against her. Police then tried to take Masucci into custody, but he attempted to elbow another officer.

Officers say Masucci tried to resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

A City spokesperson said, “Earlier this week, the City of Chelsea was informed that Deputy Fire Chief Mike Masucci was arrested in Nashville, TN, on misdemeanor and felony charges. Upon receiving this information, the City immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave, a neutral procedural action that allows for a full and fair review while preserving the due process rights afforded to all public employees.”

