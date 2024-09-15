CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea fire crews used a ladder truck to rescue three people from a third-floor window of a burning building on Sunday.

Video from the scene on Congress Street showed the people being guided onto the apparatus.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

