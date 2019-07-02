Chelsea grandfather wins $4 million prize on Father’s Day lotto ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man who has eight kids and nine grandchildren won a $4 million prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket that he bought on Father’s Day at Logan Airport.

Fredis E. Flores, of Chelsea, bought his winning “100X” scratch ticket at Hudson News in Terminal E.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million.

The retailer will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Flores said he plans on using his winnings to buy a home.

Two $4 million prizes and five $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

