Chelsea hotel in lockdown as police investigate reports of shots fired in elevator

A Chelsea hotel has been placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of shots fired inside an elevator Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired at the Hampton Inn on Second Street around 10 a.m. discovered what appeared to be at least one shot fired in or around an elevator, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

A large police presence is on scene as officers conduct a room-by-room search with assistance from a state police K-9 in an attempt to find any possible victims, as well as the person responsible for firing the weapon, Kyes said.

No victims have been found at this time.

No additional information has been released.

