Chelsea man accused of setting fire outside under-construction, 4-story apartment building

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man suspected of intentionally starting a fire outside of a four-story apartment building last month was arrested Thursday morning, officials said.

Edward Watson, 59, is charged with burning a building, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, and trespassing in connection with a blaze on Oct. 2 that caused $10,000 in damage to a building that was being renovated on Hawthorne Street, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The fire was set around 1:30 p.m. in an attached shed, which quickly spread to the rear porches, officials said.

An investigative team determined that the fire was intentionally set through many community tips.

No one was injured in this fire.

Watson is slated to be arraigned Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)