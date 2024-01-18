EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man from Chelsea was arraigned on murder and firearm charges Thursday, pleading not guilty in the case involving a woman who was fatally shot outside an Everett nightclub in 2015.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office previously announced on Friday that Henry “J.R.” Del-Rio had been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee Berryman, 21, who was shot outside the Braza Grille nightclub in Everett.

The DA’s office said it was in the early morning of Aug. 13, 2015, when Berryman had exited the nightclub after attending a concert her boyfriend had performed in.

Also outside of the club was Del-Rio, who was in the Braza Grille’s parking lot along with several other men – all of whom were allegedly associated with the Chelsea-based East Side Money Gang.

According to the DA’s office, it was around 12:50 a.m. when two men arrived in the area and “became engaged in a verbal argument with an associate of the defendant’s in the parking lot.”

“When the confrontation was over and the men had separated, Del-Rio drew a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and fired nine times at the two men,” the DA’s office said. “Del-Rio continued firing as the men turned and ran, striking one in his feet and ankles.”

Authorities said one of the rounds fired missed the targets and fatally struck Berryman in the back.

