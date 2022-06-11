SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set the Satanic Temple ablaze on Friday night, the Salem Police Department announced in a statement.

Daniel Lucey, 42, was arrested after police responded to several calls of a building on fire and arrived at the scene to find the porch of the temple engulfed in flames. The building was promptly evacuated.

An initial investigation found that Lucey poured flammable liquid on the porch before igniting it.

The Chelsea man was arrested without incident and made statements “that he considered his actions a ‘a hate crime,'” according to police.

Lucien Greaves, a co-founder of the Satanic Temple, took to twitter to share video footage of the incident and express her thanks to the city of Salem.

“We will fix it. We will clean it up, air out the smoke, and we will reopen,” read one of Greaves’ tweets. “We are extremely grateful to be in Salem, and a part of the Salem community, which has been nothing but helpful and supportive.”

This holy crusader in a "GOD" tshirt just dumped an accelerant on The Satanic Temple headquarters and lit it on fire. If you have any information, immediately contact @SalemMAPolice 978-744-1212 pic.twitter.com/PgoULGiKuN — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) June 11, 2022

According to Greaves, the fire did not breach the interior of the house but some portions of the front may have to be replaced due to the damage. According to police, no injuries were reported.

Lucey faces charges of arson of a dwelling, civil rights violations and destruction of a place of worship.

“I am enormously grateful for the quick and professional response by the Salem Police and Fire departments to last night’s criminal arson attempt and share our community’s relief that no one was hurt in this awful incident,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement. “On behalf of the City of Salem, we condemn this hateful attack. Salem is a welcoming place, and the actions of this individual are not reflective of who we are or our values as a community

