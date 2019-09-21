Chelsea man arrested in connection with fatal East Boston stabbing

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was arrested Friday night in connection with a fatal East Boston stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

Raul Gutierrez-Rosales, 22, of Chelsea, was arrested at his residence on Friday. At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on a straight warrant issued out of East Boston District Court for Murder.

Officers responding to West Eagle Street around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 3, found a man in his 20s bleeding from several puncture wounds, police said.

The victim, later identified as Carlos Ramos, 22, of East Boston, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Gutierrez-Rosales is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 23.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)