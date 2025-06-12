CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is under arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this year.

Brayan Alfredo Lopez, 26, was in court Thursday in connection with a double stabbing in March that killed one teenager and injured another.

The stabbing happened near Eastern Avenue in Chelsea, police said.

A 17-year-old was also charged with accessory after the fact.

