BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was arrested Friday morning by the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash in Charlestown last year, officials said.

Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on a warrant out of Charlestown District Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and other motor vehicle violations, according to Boston police.

His arrest stems from a Dec. 18 pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets.

