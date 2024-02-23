BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was arrested Friday morning by the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash in Charlestown last year, officials said.

Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on a warrant out of Charlestown District Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and other motor vehicle violations, according to Boston police.

His arrest stems from a Dec. 18 pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox