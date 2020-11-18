Chelsea man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Boston Public Garden assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is expected to be arraigned on aggravated rape and kidnapping charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Boston Public Garden, officials said.

Francisco Romero, 38, was arrested in the area of 31 Library St. in Chelsea early Wednesday morning on a warrant charging him with aggravated rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported sexual assault in the area of 2 Charles St. around 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 spoke with the victim who said she encountered the suspect on Bromfield Street and he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common to the Public Garden, where he sexually assaulted her.

No additional information was immediately released.

