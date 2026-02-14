CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home allegedly uncovered crack cocaine and cash, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at a home in Central Avenue on Friday arrested Jose Rivera, 35, after allegedly finding 173 grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash, according to Chelsea police.

He was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine over 100 grams and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)