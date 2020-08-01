Chelsea man facing murder charge in connection to fatal Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing a murder charge following his arrest for a fatal stabbing on Friday in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person stabbed on Southampton Street just before 7:30 a.m. found the victim, Damien Hughes, 27, of Boston suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

Hughes was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation determined that Cesar Valentin, 34, was a suspect in the murder and he was placed under arrest on Boylston Street just before noon on Friday, according to police.

Valentin is expected to be arraigned for murder in Roxbury District Court at a later date, police said.

