EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man from Chelsea will be arraigned Thursday on murder and firearm charges in connection with a 2015 cold case involving a woman who was fatally shot outside of an Everett nightclub, officials said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Henry “J.R.” Del-Rio had been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee Berryman, 21, who was shot outside the Braza Grille nightclub in Everett.

The DA’s office said it was in the early morning of Aug. 13, 2015, when Berryman had exited the nightclub after attending a concert her boyfriend had performed in.

Also outside of the club was Del-Rio, who was in the Braza Grille’s parking lot along with several other men – all of whom were allegedly associated with the Chelsea-based East Side Money Gang.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, it was around 12:50 a.m. when two men arrived in the area and “became engaged in a verbal argument with an associate of the defendant’s in the parking lot.”

“When the confrontation was over and the men had separated, Del-Rio drew a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and fired nine times at the two men,” the news release stated. “Del-Rio continued firing as the men turned and ran, striking one in his feet and ankles.”

Authorities said one of the rounds fired missed the targets and fatally struck Berryman in the back.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)