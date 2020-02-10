Chelsea man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “7” instant game.

Marvin Villanueva chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting his winnings toward the purchase of a new home.

His winning ticket was bought at La Familia Market, 64A Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Three additional $1 million prizes are still available in the “7” $5 instant game.

