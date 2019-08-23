Chelsea man wins $2M while riding the train to work

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is the latest $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game.

Jose Leon Guardado chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $100,000 (before taxes).

Guardado said he bought some scratch tickets for getting on the train to work and, after winning, stopped off to buy a few more at Underground T at Park Street Station.

That’s where he bought his $2 million prize winner.

Underground T will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

