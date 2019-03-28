Chelsea parents urged to take children to hospital after fire extinguisher bursts on school bus

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of students who were aboard a school bus in Chelsea that had a fire extinguisher burst are being urged to take their kids to the hospital.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Chelsea Public Schools urged the parents of children who were aboard Bus 4 to take them to urgent care or the hospital to make sure they weren’t exposed to accelerants.

Firefighters responding to the Mary C. Burke Complex determined that none of the students who were on the bus were in distress.

The students were turned over to their parents.

