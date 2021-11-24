CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are turning to the public for help in their search for two teenage girls.

Marlayna Velasquez-Matrone, 17, was reported missing on November 16. She was last seen near 33 Guam Road.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Marlayna Velasquez-Matrone

Virginia Alvarez, 17, was reported missing on November 10 after she was last seen near 5 John Street.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Virginia Alvarez

Both girls are Chelsea High School students.

They are not believed to be together.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

