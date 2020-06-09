Chelsea police ask for help in search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police have issued a “Silver Alert” and are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Esperanza Tenorio, 68, was reported missing from 855 Broadway around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

She is new to the area and does not speak English.

Tenorio is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen on the Chelsea/Revere line wearing black shorts with a black shirt that had “California” and a bear image printed on it.

The Mass. State Police K9 Unit is involved in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-466-4800.

Update photo from today of missing Alzheimer resident, Esperanza Tenorio, age 68 missing after leaving 855 Broadway at 4:00PM today. pic.twitter.com/YNu0wSpkhn — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) June 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)