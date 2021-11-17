CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are asking for help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Virginia Alvarez is believed to be in Lynn with her boyfriend and according to police, she may suffer from an intellectual disability.

She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-466-4855.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)