CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea police cruiser was involved in a crash late Sunday night.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and Shawmut Street around 11 p.m.

The police cruiser and an SUV, which sustained significant damaged, were towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

