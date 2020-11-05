Chelsea police issue warning after residents report receiving fraudulent ‘notice of removal’ from ICE

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes is warning residents of fraudulent “notice of removals” claiming to be from the Department of Homeland Security.

Kyes shared a photo on Twitter on Thursday of a fraudulent notice dated Oct. 13 that was meant to notify the recipient that Homeland Security was “aware of your unlawful presence and employment in the country.”

“We have surveillance of you at your residence and employment,” the notice reads. “We order you to leave the country immediately on your own, no later than October 31, 2020 or we will deploy a swat team to extract you from your Chelsea MA residence, or your Boston MA employment. Although you have broken the law, our government is granting you this generous opportunity for a peaceful self-removal.”

Kyes stressed that the Department of Homeland Security-ICE in Burlington has confirmed the communication did not come from them.

Anyone who received a similar document should disregard it.

Fraudulent Document being circulated to some Chelsea Residents: If you receive a document similar to the one pictured below please DISREGARD. This was NOT sent from the Department of Homeland Security in Burlington. DHS-ICE verified that this communication did not come from ICE. pic.twitter.com/tM38nFPdGW — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 5, 2020

