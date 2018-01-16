Chelsea Police: Missing pregnant woman found safe in Revere

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes confirmed Tuesday night that missing pregnant woman Elizabeth Hernandez has been found safe.

Kyes said Hernandez was found at a hotel room in Revere. No foul play has been suspected.

Hernandez, a mother of four, was last seen on Monday at around 5 p.m. Her family said she called her husband to say she was in pain and going to Boston Medical Center in a taxi. When her husband got to Boston Medical Center, Hernandez’s sister-in-law said she was not there.

Police said a hotel employee at the Comfort Inn in Revere saw Hernandez’s picture on the news and recognized her when she checked in.

Hernandez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

