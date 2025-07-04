CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea police officer was in court Thursday facing charges after being arrested for allegedly hitting his fiancé with a car.

Prosecutors said Michael Villanueva hit the woman with his car’s rearview mirror outside their home early Thursday morning before taking off.

Police arrested him in Everett.

Villanueva was ordered to have no contact with his fiancé and to surrender all firearms.

The Chelsea Police Department placed him on administrative leave while they investigate.

Villanueva is due back in court in August.

