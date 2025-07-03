CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police officer Michael Villanueva, 33, was arrested early Thursday morning following report of a disturbance in that city.

He is facing charges including domestic assault and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Villanueva is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday; he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal case and an internal investigation by the department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

