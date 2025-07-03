CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police officer Michael Villanueva, 33, was arrested early Thursday morning following report of a disturbance in that city.

He is facing charges including domestic assault and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Villanueva is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday; he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal case and an internal investigation by the department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox