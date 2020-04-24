Chelsea police responding to armed assault find person suffering from stab wounds

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was transported to the hospital after Chelsea police responded to an assault in progress Friday night.

Officers responding to reports of an armed assault near Bellingham Square around 7:45 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds on his left side, according to Chief Brian Kyes.

The man was transported to Mass. General Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

CPD responded to Bellingham Sq at approx 7:45pm for an armed assault in progress. Upon arrival police discovered a M Victim (30) who had been stabbed in the left side. V transported to MGH Boston. Suspect placed in custody by PD at 9:15pm. Evidence seized & processed. V stable. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) April 25, 2020

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

No further information was released.

